ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Denzil Arthur Hughes

FORYSTH — Denzil Arthur and Sandra Karen Hughes will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
Denzil Arthur Hughes and Sandra Karen Walker were married on June 10, 1965 in Decatur. Sandra was the third of four generations to be married on June 10th. He is an Army veteran and retired from Inland Tool Company. She is a homemaker and a retired secretary.
They are the parents of Mark (Cheryl) Hughes of Forsyth; Laura Hughes of Springfield; and Stacy Hughes of Decatur. They have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
