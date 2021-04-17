 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Don Reynolds, 50th
DECATUR – Don and Sharon Reynolds will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a gathering with family and friends.

Don and Sharon Reynolds were married on April 18, 1971 at Witt Christian Church in Witt. He is a Marines veteran and retired from Bridgestone/Firestone and also Fair Havens Christian Home. She is retired as the Activity Director at Fair Havens Christian Home.

They are the parents of Donnie (Carrie) Reynolds, Jennifer Reynolds and Jessica Reynolds. They have 4 grandchildren.

