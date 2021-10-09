 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lee Knox, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lee Knox, 65th

DECATUR — Mr. Donald Lee and Ruth Lorene Knox will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Forsyth Library, 268 S Elwood St, Forsyth, from noon to 2 p.m.

Donald Lee Knox and Ruth Lorene Goodrich were married on Oct. 13, 1956 in Cottage Hills. He is a Army veteran and is retired from Caterpillar; and she is a homemaker.

They are the parents of Randy (Lisa) Knox and Rita (Todd) Crews. They have two grandchildren.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

