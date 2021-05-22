 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Donald Walker, 60th
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Donald Walker, 60th

NIANTIC — Donald and Eleanor Walker will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering later this summer. 

Donald and Eleanor Berbaum were married on May 28, 1961 in Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church. He is retired from Bodine Electric and she is a homemaker.

They are the parents of Brian (Lorrie) Walker of Geneva and Steven (Tanya) Walker of Springfield. They have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

