FINDLAY — Mr. Forest E. and Mrs. Joan Herron will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary with an open reception on Sunday, July 16, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Findlay Christian Church, 202 W. Division St., Findlay, IL 62534. The couple request casual dress and no gifts.

If you are unable to join the celebration, cards may be mailed to 2029 State Hwy. 128, Findlay, IL 62534.

Forest Herron and Joan Parr were married on July 16, 1948 in Findlay. He is a veteran of the Merchant Marines and the Air Force. They are both retired.

They are the proud parents of Kevin (Jane) Herron, of Findlay; Cindy (Greg) Brown, of Shelbyville; and Judy (Jeff) Getz, of Macon. They have six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.