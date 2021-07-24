ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Frank Whitehead, 50th

DECATUR — Frank and Janet Whitehead will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary by hosting a week-long celebration with their extended family in a cabin near Bemidji, Minnesota, a similar location to many summer family vacations when their children were younger.

Frank Whitehead and Janet Morthland were married on Aug. 21, 1971 at Central Christian Church in Decatur. He is an Air Force veteran and a retired CPA. She is a retired Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

They are the parents of Matt Whitehead, Tim Whitehead and Katie Baggett. They have five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0