ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Gale Hutchens, 70th

DECATUR — Mr. Gale and Mrs. Nelda Hutchens will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with an open reception on June 27 at Decatur Second Church, 2670 E. Division St., Decatur, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Gale Dean Hutchens and Nelda Lorene Epperson were married on June 17, 1951 in Decatur. They are both retired as the owners of Gale D. Hutchens Excavating.

They are the proud parents of Diane (Keith) Jenkins and Gary (Rhonda) Hutchens. They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

