ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Harold D. Marlowe, 75th

DECATUR — Mr. And Mrs. Harold D. Marlowe will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on April 30 with a card only party.

Harold D. Marlowe and Norma Jean Jones were married on April 30, 1947 at her parents' home in Decatur. Harold is a U.S. Navy veteran, he was an electrician for over 40 years and retired from Modern Electric Co. in Champaign. Norma Jean is a homemaker.

They are the proud parents of two daughters, Nancy Moore of Shiloh; and Jerri Marlowe of Berryville, Ark. They have five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

