DECATUR — Herb and Mary Dreier will be celebrating their 50 th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Herb Dreier and Mary Michael Hedges were married on July 24, 1971 in Hannibal, Missouri. He is an Army veteran, and a retired fish biologist from the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources. She is a retired Medical Technologist with HSHS St. Mary’s in Decatur.