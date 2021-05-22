 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Hubert M. Welch, 65th
0 comments

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Hubert M. Welch, 65th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Hubert M. and Roberta “Roby” Welch will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary today with a family gathering.

Hubert M. Welch and Roberta “Roby” Johnson were married on May 22, 1956 at the Church of the Brethren in Goshen, Indiana. The preacher was mowing grass, and they asked if he could marry them. He cleaned up and married them in the church that day. Hubert is a veteran of the Air Force MSGT USAF Ret. He is also retired from Firestone. She is a homemaker. 

They are the parents of Jeff, Sherry, Brenda, Tammy, and Gina. They have 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News