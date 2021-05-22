ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Hubert M. Welch, 65th

Hubert M. Welch and Roberta “Roby” Johnson were married on May 22, 1956 at the Church of the Brethren in Goshen, Indiana. The preacher was mowing grass, and they asked if he could marry them. He cleaned up and married them in the church that day. Hubert is a veteran of the Air Force MSGT USAF Ret. He is also retired from Firestone. She is a homemaker.