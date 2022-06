FINDLAY — Jack D. and Linda Ann Getz will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on June 25th. They are also having a card shower; cards may be sent to 2378 N. 2250 E. Road, Findlay, IL 62534.

Jack D. Getz and Linda Ann Keown were married on June 24, 1962 at United Methodist Church, Findlay. He is a farmer and she is a farmwife and homemaker.

They are the proud parents of Jeff (Judy) and Jody (Jenna). They have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

