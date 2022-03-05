 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Jack Keller, 65th

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Jack L. Keller will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering and a trip to Key West, Florida.

Jack Lee Keller and Joyce Elaine Tanner were married March 8, 1957 at Grace United Methodist Church, Decatur. He is an Army veteran and retired from Bodine Electric. She is retired from MacArthur High School.

They are the parents of Julie Marie (Jeff) McGee of Chesterfield, Mo.; Jenai Elaine Thompson, of Decatur; Jayne Lee Keller, of Toledo; and Jeffrey Tanner Keller of Mount Zion. They have eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

