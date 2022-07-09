 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Billingsley, 60th

  • 0

DECATUR — James and Anita Billingsley will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

James "Willie" Billingsley and Anita Sue Kennedy were married on July 10, 1962, here in Decatur. He is a veteran of the Army and retired from the Illinois Bell Telephone Company. She is retired from the Decatur Daycare Center.

They are the proud parents of John Billingsley, Decatur; James (Rosalind) Billingsley, Decatur; Keith Billingsley, Hawaii; Jason (Monique), Billingsley, Colorado; Roxanne Williams, Decatur; and Marcus Billingsley, deceased. They have 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News