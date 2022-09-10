 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANNIVERSARY

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th

DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod.

James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.

They are the proud parents of Mary Chiligiris, Bolingbrook; Diane Nickolaou, Burr Ridge; and Evan Chiligiris, Hopewell. They have six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

