ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Overton, 65th

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Overton of Decatur will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering, they will plan a trip at a later date due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Mr. Jerry Overton and Barbara Webb were married Jan. 27, 1957, in Decatur. He is retired from Freeman's TV & Appliances. She is retired from MacArthur High School.
They are the parents of Pamela (Rick) Minton, Cerro Gordo; Melissa Bolt, Mount Zion, and Jerry (Amy) Overton Jr., Clinton. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Children, Mark Overton and Jennifer Overton, are deceased.
