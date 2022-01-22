 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Overton, 65th

  • 0

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Overton of Decatur will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering, they will plan a trip at a later date due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Mr. Jerry Overton and Barbara Webb were married Jan. 27, 1957, in Decatur. He is retired from Freeman's TV & Appliances. She is retired from MacArthur High School.

They are the parents of Pamela (Rick) Minton, Cerro Gordo; Melissa Bolt, Mount Zion, and Jerry (Amy) Overton Jr., Clinton. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Children, Mark Overton and Jennifer Overton, are deceased.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News