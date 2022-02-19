 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Jim L. Gandy, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Jim L. Gandy, 60th

DECATUR — Mr. Jim and Mrs. Judy Gandy will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Jim L. Gandy and Judy I. Frazelle were married on Feb. 25, 1962 in Decatur. He is a veteran of the Illinois Army National Guard and was a letter carrier for the Decatur Post Office for 42 years. She is retired from being a Claims representative for the Social Security Administration in the Decatur District Office.

They are the proud parents of Brian K. (Kelly) Gandy, Grand Rapids, Minn.; and Douglas J. (Paula) Gandy, Springfield; infant son Allen James Gandy, deceased; and “Grand-dog” Lucy. They also have three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and four great-step-grandchildren. 

