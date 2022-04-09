 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. John Barnes, 50th

DECATUR — Mr. John and Mrs. Karen Barnes celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family trip to Phoenix, Arizona for a Cubs spring training game.

John Barnes and Karen Moeller were married on April 15, 1972 in Decatur. He is a veteran of the Navy and retired from the Decatur Fire Department, Decatur. She is retired from McCarthy, Rowden and Baker Law Firm, Decatur.

They are the proud parents of Todd (Shawn) Barnes, Lake Saint Louis, Mo.; and Jeff Barnes, Decatur. They have two grandchildren.

