Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STRASBURG — John and Margaret Webner will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, June 4, from 2-4 p.m. at Strasburg United Methodist Church, 280 North Chestnut St., Strasburg.

For those who cannot attend, you may send cards to P.O. Box 202, Strasburg, IL 62465.

John Dale Webner and Margaret Joan Staehli were married on June 7, 1953 in Strasburg Methodist Church. He is a veteran of the Air Force and a retired welder from Caterpillar Tractor Company in Decatur. She is a retired Teacher from the Bethany School District.

They are the proud parents of Allen Webner of Strasburg and Linda (Berle) Casteel of Lovington. They have three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.