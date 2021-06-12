ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. John Eugene “Jack” McCoy, 60th

DECATUR — Mr. John Eugene “Jack” and Barbara Ann McCoy will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 520 E. North St., Decatur, on Sunday June 27th from 2 to 4 p.m.

John Eugene “Jack” McCoy and Barbara Ann Witzeman were married on June 17, 1961 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Springfield. He was a pharmacist at Raycraft Drug and Walgreens in Decatur, retiring after 50 years. She was a high school teacher in District 61, retiring after 42 years.

They are the parents of John Eugene (Pam) McCoy II of Corrales, N.M.; Michael Burk “Mike” (Elizabeth) McCoy of Fallbrook, Calif.; Mary Catherine “Cathy” (Marc) Smith of Wheaton; and Kimberly Ann “Kim” (Douglas) Brown of Granite Bay, Calif. Their children, Brian Chelsea and Douglas Everett are deceased. They have nine grandchildren.

