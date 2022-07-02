 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. John F. Adams, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. John F. Adams, 70th

LAKEWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. John and Betty Adams will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with an open reception on July 9th, from 4-9 p.m. at VFW Post 4829, 513 S. Cedar, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

John F. Adams and Betty Jo Hopper were married on June 21, 1952, in South Carolina. He is a Marine veteran and retired from Blaw-Knox in Mattoon; she is retired from the Mattoon Garment Factory.

They are the parents of John Adams Jr. (Debbie) of Charleston, and the late W. Paul Adams of Rose Hill, N.C. They have nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

