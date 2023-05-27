Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FORSYTH — John and Victoria Martin, of Forsyth, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering and a dinner party.

John Martin and Victoria Yarema were married on April 27, 1963, in Sifton, Manitoba, Canada, and moved to the United States on July 13, 1965. He is a retired truck driver from TNT Holland, and she is a retired deputy clerk from the Macon County Courthouse.

They are the proud parents of Brenda (Joe) Rieck, Decatur; Tammy (Jim) Daugherty, Cape Coral, Fla.; Todd (Mary) Martin, Decatur; and Chad (Shelly) Martin, Neoga. They also have five grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.