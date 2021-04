DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. John Roberts of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a small gathering of family and friends.

Mr. Roberts and Freda Jacoby were married April 14, 1951, in Oreana. He is retired from CSX Railroad. She is a homemaker.

They are the parents of Rita Hughes and Jerry Roberts, both of Decatur. One grandson is deceased.

