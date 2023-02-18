DECATUR — Mr. John T. and Mrs. Wanda Jane Stickles will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 353 S. Westdale Ave., Decatur, IL 62522.
Mr. Stickles and Wanda Jane Gandy were married on Feb. 21, 1948 in Decatur. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad. She is a retired Baker.
They are the proud parents of Diana Clark Olson. They have two step-grandchildren, four great-step-grandchildren and one great-great-step-grandchild.
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
