ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Alsene, 25th

GIBSON CITY — Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Alsene will be celebrating their Silver Wedding Anniversary on June 22nd. 

Kevin Alsene and Corina Sandlin were married on June 22, 1996 at the Church of God in Alvin.  He works at RhinoAg and she is working for Gibson Area Hospital. 

They are very proud parents of two daughters and four grandchildren. 

Their family sends them love and best wishes for a Happy Silver Anniversary!

