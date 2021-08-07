 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Alfred Miller, 70th

{{featured_button_text}}

FORSYTH — Lawrence and Martha Miller will be celebrating their 70th anniversary with a family gathering on Aug. 15th at noon in their home.

Lawrence Alfred Miller and Martha Annette Yonker were married on Aug. 11, 1951 at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Decatur. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Caterpillar. She is retired from J. C. Penney’s.

They are the proud parents of John (Valerie) Miller; Dan (Teri) Miller; Jim (Kari, financee) Miller; Tom (Joyce) Miller and Janet (Steve) Schollmeier. They have 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: COVID cases reach six-month high in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News