ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Alfred Miller, 70th

FORSYTH — Lawrence and Martha Miller will be celebrating their 70th anniversary with a family gathering on Aug. 15th at noon in their home.
Lawrence Alfred Miller and Martha Annette Yonker were married on Aug. 11, 1951 at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Decatur. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Caterpillar. She is retired from J. C. Penney’s.
They are the proud parents of John (Valerie) Miller; Dan (Teri) Miller; Jim (Kari, financee) Miller; Tom (Joyce) Miller and Janet (Steve) Schollmeier. They have 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.