ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Leroy E. Cramer, 40th

DECATUR — Mr. Leroy E. and Mrs. Karen S. Cramer will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 2142 Home Park Ave., Decatur, IL 62526.

Leroy E. Cramer and Karen S. Spaulding Smith were married on Jan. 16, 1982 at the Central Christian Church in Decatur. He is a veteran of the Navy and retired from Illinois Power Company. She is retired from State Farm Insurance.

They are the proud parents of Ralph E. Cramer and Susanne L. Mayfield of Decatur; Richard L. Cramer of Steelville, MO; Dr. Ronald E. Cramer of Urbana; Roxanne King of Wichita, KS; and Douglas V. Smith of Beaverton, OR. They also have nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

