ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Lyle E. Eversole, 75th

ASSUMPTION - Lyle E. and Mary Ann Eversole will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to the couple at 717 E. 1925 N. Road, Assumption, IL 62510.

Lyle Eversole and Mary Ann Hertel were married on April 25, 1946 at the bride’s home near Moweaqua. He is a farmer and she is a homemaker.

They are the parents of L. Craig (Missy) Eversole of Morton. They have three grandchildren and one deceased grandchild.

