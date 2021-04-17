 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Lyle E. Eversole, 75th
0 comments

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Lyle E. Eversole, 75th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ASSUMPTION - Lyle E. and Mary Ann Eversole will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to the couple at 717 E. 1925 N. Road, Assumption, IL 62510.

Lyle Eversole and Mary Ann Hertel were married on April 25, 1946 at the bride’s home near Moweaqua. He is a farmer and she is a homemaker.

They are the parents of L. Craig (Missy) Eversole of Morton. They have three grandchildren and one deceased grandchild.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What Americans are most stressed about

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News