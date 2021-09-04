ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bobbitt, 45th

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bobbitt of Decatur celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with a trip to Myrtle Beach, St Pete Beach and a celebration in Sept. with their family.
Michael Bobbitt and Candy Pinkewich were married on September 4th, 1976. He is retired from Kopetz Inc. and she is the pharmacy buyer at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
They are the parents of Corey (Joe) Fyke, Kelly ( Chris) Dowd, and Lindsey (Tony) Peterson. They have 8 grandchildren, Caleb, Liam, Noah, Brynn, Avery, Tessa, Adyson and Ethan.
