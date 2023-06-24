DECATUR — Mr. Paul Charles and Mrs. Verlyn Kay Rosenberger will be celebrating their 50 th wedding anniversary with a family gathering that will be held Thursday, June 29 through Saturday, July 1.

Paul Charles Rosenberger and Verlyn Kay Fulton were married on June 29, 1973 at the First Presbyterian Church in Decatur. He is a veteran of the Army and is retired as a Design Engineer for Caterpillar; she is a retired teacher from the Decatur Public Schools, in Decatur.