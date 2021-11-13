 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Raymond L. Irons, Jr., 44th

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond L. Irons, Jr., 44th

DECATUR — Raymond L. Jr. and Shirley J. Irons will be celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary during the Thanksgiving holiday with family.

Raymond L. Irons, Jr. and Shirley J. Eison were married on Nov. 19, 1977 in Halls, Tennessee. He is retired from Caterpillar and she is retired from Star Catering.

They are the parents of Tessio and Atavio Irons and have two grandchildren.

“Prayers and Thanksgiving to all as we celebrate our blessings.”

Lynda Margerum

