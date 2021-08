DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Swinda of Decatur will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Raymond Razor Swinda and Barbara Marie Swanson were married Sept. 4, 1971, in Wrightstown, N.J. He is a Vietnam era veteran of the Army Corps of Engineers and retired from the Decatur Sanitary District. She is retired from the Decatur Building Commission.