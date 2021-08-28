ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Rhoades, 50th

DECATUR — William "Bill" E. Rhoades III and Leslie A. Rhoades celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family and friends gathering at the Beach House restaurant in Decatur on Aug. 26.

Bill and Leslie Swearingen were married on August 27, 1971 at St. James Church in Decatur. William works as a Wells Fargo's Advisors in Decatur. Leslie is retired from Stampin' Up in Decatur.

They are the parents of Brady (Emily Sotiroff) Rhoades; Brian Rhoades, deceased; and Laura Rhoades deceased. They also have five grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0