ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bergandine, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bergandine, 65th
MOUNT ZION — Richard C. and Janet M. Bergandine will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Richard C. Bergandine and Janet M. Poe were married Aug. 4, 1956 at Grand Ave. Baptist Church in Decatur. Both graduated from Stephen Decatur High School and Richard graduated from Millikin University. He is retired from the Social Security Administration. She is a homemaker.

They are the proud parents of Susan K. Bergandine, Decatur; David R. (Dana) Bergandine, Paxton; Brent M. Bergandine, Chicago; Douglas J. (Danielle) Bergandine, Downers Grove; one son Jeffrey W. Bergandine, deceased. They have ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

