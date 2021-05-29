ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Richard H. Barnhart, 70th

Lynda Margerum
DECATUR — Richard H. and Carol K. Barnhart of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
Richard H. Barnhart and Carol K. Gobert were married on June 3, 1951 at Grace Methodist Church in Decatur. He is an Army veteran and a retired Engineer from Bridgestone/Firestone. She is a retired Director of VAF and MCADD, two former United Way Agencies.
They are the parents of Susan L. Barnhart of Decatur; Richard Larry (Lisa) Barnhart of Kansas City, MO., and David Scott (Belinda) Barnhart of Champaign. They have six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.
