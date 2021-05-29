 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Richard H. Barnhart, 70th

  • 0
Mr. and Mrs. Richard H. Barnhart, 70th
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Richard H. and Carol K. Barnhart of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Richard H. Barnhart and Carol K. Gobert were married on June 3, 1951 at Grace Methodist Church in Decatur. He is an Army veteran and a retired Engineer from Bridgestone/Firestone. She is a retired Director of VAF and MCADD, two former United Way Agencies.

They are the parents of Susan L. Barnhart of Decatur; Richard Larry (Lisa) Barnhart of Kansas City, MO., and David Scott (Belinda) Barnhart of Champaign. They have six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How water is released from Lake Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News