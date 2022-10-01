 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANNIVERSARY

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Richard Heckel, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Heckel, 50th

MACON — Ricard Alan and Karen Sue Heckel celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Mackinac Island, Michigan with their children and grandchildren.

Richard Heckel and Karen Overlin were married on June 17, 1972, at Salem Baptist Church in Decatur. Richard is retired from MEDA Pharmaceuticals, Decatur and Karen is a retired R.N. from Macon Resources, Decatur.

They are the proud parents of Matthew Heckel, Decatur; Jennifer Lotz, Bourbonnais; and Amanda Heckel, Raleigh, N.C. They have eight grandchildren.

