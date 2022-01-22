 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Richard Neal Leihser, 70th

DECATUR — Mr. Richard Neal and Mrs. Barbara Lee Leihser will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Richard Neal Leihser and Barbara Lee Chamblin were married on Feb. 1, 1952 in Grace Methodist Church in Decatur. He is a veteran of the Army, and served in Korea. Richard and Barbara were Co-Owners of Leihser Oil Co. and both are happily retired now.

They are the proud parents of Sandra (Daryl) Barnett, Decatur; Kim (Phil) Parr, Lakewood, Colo.; Richard (Karen) Leihser, Decatur; Joel (Lori) Leihser, Decatur; Rodney William Leihser, deceased. They also have nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two step-grandchildren and eight great-step-grandchildren.

