DECATUR — Rick and RaeAnn Campbell will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with their children and family.
Rick Campbell and RaeAnn Scribner were married on May 11, 1973 at Bethel Tabernacle Church in Decatur. He is a USN veteran and retired from ADM East Plant and from the State of Illinois. She has worked at all downtown locations of the Public Library and is a homemaker. They are 44 year members of the Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Decatur.
They are the proud parents of Jason Campbell, of Springfield and Samantha (Derek) Ames of Decatur.