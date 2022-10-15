ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Allan Dillow, 40th

MANASSAS, Virginia — Robert Allan and Brenda Faye Dillow will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 7811 Purcell Branch Court, Manassas, VA 20112.
Robert Allan Dillow and Brenda Faye Eads were married on Oct. 16, 1982, at the Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Decatur. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Government contractor-Enterprise Architect. She is a Healthcare Specialist/auditor.
They are the proud parents of Amada, Colorado Springs and R. Cordell, Manassas, VA.