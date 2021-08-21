 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Emmons, 65th

FORSYTH — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Emmons of Forsyth will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Oct. of this year.

Mr. Emmons and Nina Dayhoff were married Aug. 12, 1956, at the Switz Christian Church in Switz City, Ind. He is retired from A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. She is a retired teacher from McArthur High School.

They are the parents of Susan (Jim) Peterson; Bill (Vera) Emmons; Brett (Jean) Emmons and Tina (Jeff) Logsdon. They have 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

