DECATUR – Rolland and Donna Malone will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at a later date due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Rolland Malone and Donna Zindar were married on May 31, 1951 in Decatur. He is retired from Caterpillar and farming. She is a homemaker.

They are the parents of Chris (Julie) Malone of Cerro Gordo and Candee (Ron) Dukes of Decatur. They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

