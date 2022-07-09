 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Eugene Adams, 60th

DECATUR — Mr. Ronald Eugene and Mrs. Sandra June Adams will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Ronald Eugene Adams and Sandra June Mathes were married on July 14, 1962 at the Foursquare Church in Decatur. He is retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad. She is retired from Mary W. French Academy where she was a school assistant.

They are the proud parents of Brad (Ann) Adams, of Clermont, Fla.; Angie (Ivan) Gulich, of New Lenox; and Brian (Dana) Adams, of Decatur. They have five grandchildren.

