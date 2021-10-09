ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Seevers, 65th

ARGENTA — Stanley and Miriam Seevers will be celebrating their 65th anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 325 N. Main St., Cisco, from 2-4 p.m.

The couple will also be celebrating both their 85th birthdays.

Stanley Seevers and Miriam Briggs were married on May 13, 1956 in Cisco. They are both happily retired.

They are the parents of Janece (Andi) Landis, Harristown; Jodi (Rick) Boyd, Brandon, Miss.; and Jon (Veronica) Seevers, Cisco. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

