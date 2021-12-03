ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Kurt Grunden, Sr., 35th

DECATUR — Stephen Kurt, Sr. and Linda Lou Grunden will be celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary on Dec. 6 with a card shower and just being together. Cards may be sent to 442 S. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62522.

Stephen Grunden, Sr. and Linda Lou Jackson were married on Dec. 6, 1986 in Decatur. He is a veteran of the Army and retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company; and she is retired from Caterpillar.

They are the proud parents of Stephen, Jr. (Jennifer) Grunden, Lansing, Michigan; and Ted (Jessica) Grunden, Texas City, Texas. They also have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

