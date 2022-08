OAKLEY —Terry and Mary Reeves will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with their sons and family.

Terry Reeves and Mary K. Whitted were married on Aug. 11, 1972, in Cerro Gordo. He is retired from Springfield Electric, in Decatur and she is a retired homemaker.

They are the proud parents of Trent (Tiffani) Reeves, and Matthew (Aly Vasquez). They have two grandchildren.