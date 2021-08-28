ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. W. Richard "Dick" Fisher, 65th

Dick and Bea Wilson were married on September 2, 1956 at the First Baptist Church in Franklin, Indiana by the Rev. Walter Marchand. Dick and Bea both grew up in Franklin Indiana and both attended Franklin College before Dick was relocated to Ft. Sill Oklahoma with the Army. Dick is retired from A. E. Staley Manufacturing Company. Bea worked as a teacher at Woodrow Wilson and in retail and teaching at Plantation Pine. She also has been involved in many volunteer and philanthropic opportunities in the Decatur area.