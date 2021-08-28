ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. W. Richard "Dick" Fisher, 65th

DECATUR — W. Richard “Dick” Fisher and Beatrice “Bea”, will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary!
Dick and Bea Wilson were married on September 2, 1956 at the First Baptist Church in Franklin, Indiana by the Rev. Walter Marchand. Dick and Bea both grew up in Franklin Indiana and both attended Franklin College before Dick was relocated to Ft. Sill Oklahoma with the Army. Dick is retired from A. E. Staley Manufacturing Company. Bea worked as a teacher at Woodrow Wilson and in retail and teaching at Plantation Pine. She also has been involved in many volunteer and philanthropic opportunities in the Decatur area.
They have four children: Ellen (Jon) Thibo, Greg Fisher, Tom (Julie) Fisher, and Eric Fisher. They also have 11 grandchildren: Rachel, Christopher, Claire, Emily, Natalie, Nathaniel, Nick, Zach, Lydia, Avery, Cyrus and 3 great-grandchildren: Stevie, Lauren, and Saint.
After many years, Dick and Bea are retired in Decatur and continue to enjoy golf, and travel with their friends and family. Here’s to many more years of continued love and adventure!