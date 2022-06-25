 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Walter Burger, Jr., 70th

DECATUR — Mr. Walter, Jr. and Mrs. Rose Burger will be celebrating their 70th anniversary with family and friends at a gathering.

Walter, Jr. and Rose Kroboth were married on June 28, 1952 in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church here in Decatur. He is a Veteran of the Army and a retired Attorney. She is retired from the Wabash Railroad and now a homemaker.

They are the proud parents of Rosemary Whiteman, Walter Burger III, Richard Burger, Kathryn Lowry, Michael Burger, and John Burger, who is deceased. They have 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

