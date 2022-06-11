 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Warren Edward Hamilton, 65th

DECATUR — Warren Edward and Clara Marie Hamilton will be celebrating their 65th anniversary with an open house on June 25, 1-4 p.m. at the Second Church of God, 2670 E. Division, Decatur, IL 62526.

Warren Edward Hamilton and Clara Marie Woodrum were married on June 19, 1957 at the Elliott Ave Baptist Church in Springfield. He is a Navy Veteran and retired. She is retired from Walmart.

They are the proud parents of Debra (Stan) Stivers of Shelbyville; Ed (Kelly) Hamilton Jr., of Decatur; Sheila (Tony) Madden, of Decatur; Rick (Renee) Hamilton, of Decatur; and Anna (the late Todd), of Finley. They have 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

