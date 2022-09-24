 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTHDAYS

BIRTHDAY: Elsie “Marie” Smith, 100th

Elsie “Marie” Smith, 100th

FORSYTH — Elsie “Marie” Smith will be celebrating her 100th birthday with a family gathering and dinner party.

She is also having a card shower. Cards may be sent to Elsie “Marie” Smith c/o Hickory Point Christian Village, 565 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth, IL 62535.

Elsie “Marie” Ford was born on Oct. 6, 1922 in Pierson. She married Robert Smith on July 4, 1943. He is deceased. She retired and moved to Decatur after working many years at Sears Retail Store in Chicago. She started her long time passion of painting and has donated and sold lots of her paintings here in the area.

