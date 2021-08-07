BIRTHDAY: John “Jack” Barnes, 80th

DECATUR — John “Jack” Barnes will be celebrating his 80th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Aug. 14, 5 p.m. at 2009 S. 32nd St., Decatur.
John “Jack” Barnes was born on Aug. 16, 1941 in Decatur and he married Karen Moeller on April 15, 1972 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Decatur. He is a Navy veteran and is retired from the Decatur Fire Dept.
He is the proud father of Todd (Shawn) Barnes of Lake Saint Louis, Mo.; Jeff Barnes of Decatur. He has two grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today