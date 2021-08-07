 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY: John “Jack” Barnes, 80th

DECATUR — John “Jack” Barnes will be celebrating his 80th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Aug. 14, 5 p.m. at 2009 S. 32nd St., Decatur.

John “Jack” Barnes was born on Aug. 16, 1941 in Decatur and he married Karen Moeller on April 15, 1972 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Decatur. He is a Navy veteran and is retired from the Decatur Fire Dept.

He is the proud father of Todd (Shawn) Barnes of Lake Saint Louis, Mo.; Jeff Barnes of Decatur. He has two grandchildren.

