 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTHDAYS

BIRTHDAY: Larry D. Conner, 90th

  • 0
Larry D. Conner, 90th

DECATUR — Larry D. Conner is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1714 Sandy Place, Decatur, IL 62521.

Larry D. Conner was born on Oct. 4, 1932, in Kemp, where his father delivered him because the doctor was not available. He married Patricia Simmons in 1957 in Tuscola. He is an Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He is retired after 39 years of working at Caterpillar in Human Resources.

He is the proud father of Lisa Potter. He has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is known as Grandpa to many!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BIRTHDAY: Mary V. Szymkoski, 100th

BIRTHDAY: Mary V. Szymkoski, 100th

MOUNT PULASKI — Mrs. Mary V. Szymkoski will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Scovill B…

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News