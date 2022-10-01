BIRTHDAY: Larry D. Conner, 90th

DECATUR — Larry D. Conner is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1714 Sandy Place, Decatur, IL 62521.
Larry D. Conner was born on Oct. 4, 1932, in Kemp, where his father delivered him because the doctor was not available. He married Patricia Simmons in 1957 in Tuscola. He is an Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He is retired after 39 years of working at Caterpillar in Human Resources.
He is the proud father of Lisa Potter. He has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is known as Grandpa to many!